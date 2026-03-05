GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on GitLab from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.GitLab’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,974.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $105,885.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,809.28. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 766.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,163 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after buying an additional 3,720,406 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 251.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $81,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Key GitLab News

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More.

Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More.

Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More.

Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More.

Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More.

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and new 52‑week lows — heavy trading and the stock hitting year‑low levels increased volatility and likely triggered stop orders and momentum selling. Read More.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

