Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$29.75, with a volume of 851850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.81.

In other news, Director Craig Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,140. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

