Georges Antoun Sells 1,958 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 1,958 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.95, for a total value of $381,712.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,589.75. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSLR opened at $197.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.55. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,026,108,000 after purchasing an additional 464,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after buying an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,396,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in First Solar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,791,000 after acquiring an additional 189,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Argus kept a “buy” rating and trimmed its target to $250, signaling continued upside from current levels. Argus adjusts price target

Some analysts remain constructive — Argus kept a “buy” rating and trimmed its target to $250, signaling continued upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some large brokerages trimmed targets but kept positive/overweight stances — Morgan Stanley and Barclays cut price targets while retaining overweight views, indicating beliefs in longer‑term upside despite near‑term headwinds. Morgan Stanley cuts price target Barclays lowers price target

Some large brokerages trimmed targets but kept positive/overweight stances — Morgan Stanley and Barclays cut price targets while retaining overweight views, indicating beliefs in longer‑term upside despite near‑term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest feeds showed anomalous zero/NaN values — treat reports of a “large increase” as data errors rather than a reliable signal of short‑selling pressure.

Published short‑interest feeds showed anomalous zero/NaN values — treat reports of a “large increase” as data errors rather than a reliable signal of short‑selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed EPS estimates and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate cause of recent selling and the main driver behind pressure on FSLR and solar ETFs. ETFs in Focus post earnings miss

Q4 results missed EPS estimates and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate cause of recent selling and the main driver behind pressure on FSLR and solar ETFs. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO, CFO and CTO) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at roughly $196 each; heavy insider exits can amplify negative sentiment. Widmar Form 4

Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO, CFO and CTO) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at roughly $196 each; heavy insider exits can amplify negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, creating legal/reputational risk that can keep downside pressure on the stock while inquiries proceed. Pomerantz investor alert

Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, creating legal/reputational risk that can keep downside pressure on the stock while inquiries proceed. Negative Sentiment: Independent commentary highlights structural risks (subsidy dependence, margin recovery uncertainty and a cited “$2B problem”), which could deepen downside if pricing or policy support falters.

Independent commentary highlights structural risks (subsidy dependence, margin recovery uncertainty and a cited “$2B problem”), which could deepen downside if pricing or policy support falters. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded FSLR to Hold and cut its price target to $250 after the Q4 miss and weak 2026 guidance — another downdraft for near‑term sentiment. Freedom Capital downgrade

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.65.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

