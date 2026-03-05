George Weston (TSE:WN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. George Weston had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm had revenue of C$16.54 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE WN opened at C$95.21 on Thursday. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$75.11 and a 1-year high of C$104.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.84. The firm has a market cap of C$36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$108.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$109.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$103.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.17.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

Featured Stories

