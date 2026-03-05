George Kaiser Family Foundation Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in AlTi Global, Inc. $ALTI

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. AlTi Global makes up approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.20% of AlTi Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AlTi Global by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.76. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AlTi Global has an average rating of “Reduce”.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles.

