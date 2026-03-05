Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Stock Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,025 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNW. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Genworth Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company’s Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

