GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $791.09 and last traded at $814.71. 3,200,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,984,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $841.27.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group initiated coverage with a “buy” rating, which can attract additional institutional demand and validate the bullish case for GEV (coverage initiation announcement).

Erste Group initiated coverage with a “buy” rating, which can attract additional institutional demand and validate the bullish case for GEV (coverage initiation announcement). Positive Sentiment: GEV reported roughly $2.0B of 2025 data-center electrification orders, raised dividends and buybacks, and upgraded multi-year guidance — a combination that reframes the story toward recurring, higher-margin AI-related revenue and shareholder returns. Read More.

GEV reported roughly $2.0B of 2025 data-center electrification orders, raised dividends and buybacks, and upgraded multi-year guidance — a combination that reframes the story toward recurring, higher-margin AI-related revenue and shareholder returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An investment thesis argues GEV is mispriced and can generate compounding high-margin recurring revenues through mechanisms like slot reservation agreements (SRAs), GridOS substrate and vertical integration — a structural bull case if execution and demand hold. Read More.

An investment thesis argues GEV is mispriced and can generate compounding high-margin recurring revenues through mechanisms like slot reservation agreements (SRAs), GridOS substrate and vertical integration — a structural bull case if execution and demand hold. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Aalo Atomics signed a fuel fabrication contract with Global Nuclear Fuel, part of a GE Vernova-led alliance, signaling potential long-term demand for advanced-nuclear fuel supply tied to AI-center projects — supportive for GE Vernova’s nuclear supply franchise. Read More.

Aalo Atomics signed a fuel fabrication contract with Global Nuclear Fuel, part of a GE Vernova-led alliance, signaling potential long-term demand for advanced-nuclear fuel supply tied to AI-center projects — supportive for GE Vernova’s nuclear supply franchise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged GEV as a heavily-watched ticker, reflecting high retail/institutional interest but not adding a clear directional catalyst on its own. Read More.

Zacks flagged GEV as a heavily-watched ticker, reflecting high retail/institutional interest but not adding a clear directional catalyst on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A general “Repowering America” narrative piece outlines longer-term demand drivers (repowering, grid upgrades) but is more thematic than a near-term catalyst. Read More.

A general “Repowering America” narrative piece outlines longer-term demand drivers (repowering, grid upgrades) but is more thematic than a near-term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-roundup coverage questions whether Wall Street’s bullish consensus (average brokerage recommendation) is a reliable buy signal — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Read More.

Analyst-roundup coverage questions whether Wall Street’s bullish consensus (average brokerage recommendation) is a reliable buy signal — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha bear case warns that if AI-driven power demand cools, the company could face overcapacity and revenue shortfalls — a key downside risk that can pressure valuation expectations. Read More.

A Seeking Alpha bear case warns that if AI-driven power demand cools, the company could face overcapacity and revenue shortfalls — a key downside risk that can pressure valuation expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reports note GEV has declined more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting either sector rotation or profit-taking after recent gains. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.48.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 51.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.