GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $843.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.59 and a 200-day moving average of $653.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $894.93.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

