GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $843.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.59 and a 200-day moving average of $653.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $894.93.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.
GE Vernova News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management disclosed >$2.0B of 2025 data‑center electrification orders (about 3x prior year), upgraded multi‑year guidance, and highlighted AI-related demand — a near-term revenue and backlog catalyst that supports re‑rating. Did GE Vernova’s (GEV) AI Data Center Orders and Capital Returns Just Redefine Its Narrative?
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns stepped up materially: management doubled the 2026 dividend and expanded buyback authorization, signaling confidence in cash generation tied to the electrification backlog. This increases investor yield and supports multiple expansion. GE Vernova Doubles 2026 Dividend As Electrification Backlog Supports Payouts
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case from Seeking Alpha: a slot‑reservation arbitrage (SRAs) and GridOS substrate thesis argues GEV is mispriced and can compound high‑margin recurring revenues across ~43 GW of SRAs and vertical integration (Prolec GE), with contractual protection from deposits. This frames a longer‑duration earnings stream vs. a simple cyclical OEM. GE Vernova: Slot Reservation Arbitrage And GridOS Substrate Can Unlock Alpha By 2028
- Positive Sentiment: Additional bullish analysis points to growing gigawatt demand to fuel AI workloads and has pushed price targets higher — supporting expectations for sustained turbine and electrification demand. GE Vernova: More Gigawatts Needed To Fuel AI, Raising My Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: GE‑led nuclear fuel alliance (GNF + partners) picked up a commercial fuel contract (Aalo Atomics), indicating traction in advanced nuclear supply chains that could open an additional long‑duration revenue channel for experimental AI data‑center projects. Aalo Atomics Signs Contract to Secure Fabricated Fuel Rods From Global Nuclear Fuel
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst sentiment are broadly bullish (average brokerage recommendations supportive), which can amplify moves but may also compress upside if analysts stop upgrading. Watch for changes to consensus. Is It Worth Investing in GE Vernova (GEV) Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the positives, the stock has shown short‑term volatility (recent session with a notable intraday/close decline), suggesting profit‑taking risk after a strong run; monitor execution against upgraded guidance. GE Vernova (GEV) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian cautions exist (articles flagging cash‑heavy names to avoid); if AI demand softness, offshore‑wind policy risks, tariffs, or execution slips occur, backlog and margin assumptions could be challenged. 3 Cash-Heavy Stocks We Steer Clear Of
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
