GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GEV stock opened at $843.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.48. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.
Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management disclosed >$2.0B of 2025 data‑center electrification orders (about 3x prior year), upgraded multi‑year guidance, and highlighted AI-related demand — a near-term revenue and backlog catalyst that supports re‑rating. Did GE Vernova’s (GEV) AI Data Center Orders and Capital Returns Just Redefine Its Narrative?
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns stepped up materially: management doubled the 2026 dividend and expanded buyback authorization, signaling confidence in cash generation tied to the electrification backlog. This increases investor yield and supports multiple expansion. GE Vernova Doubles 2026 Dividend As Electrification Backlog Supports Payouts
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case from Seeking Alpha: a slot‑reservation arbitrage (SRAs) and GridOS substrate thesis argues GEV is mispriced and can compound high‑margin recurring revenues across ~43 GW of SRAs and vertical integration (Prolec GE), with contractual protection from deposits. This frames a longer‑duration earnings stream vs. a simple cyclical OEM. GE Vernova: Slot Reservation Arbitrage And GridOS Substrate Can Unlock Alpha By 2028
- Positive Sentiment: Additional bullish analysis points to growing gigawatt demand to fuel AI workloads and has pushed price targets higher — supporting expectations for sustained turbine and electrification demand. GE Vernova: More Gigawatts Needed To Fuel AI, Raising My Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: GE‑led nuclear fuel alliance (GNF + partners) picked up a commercial fuel contract (Aalo Atomics), indicating traction in advanced nuclear supply chains that could open an additional long‑duration revenue channel for experimental AI data‑center projects. Aalo Atomics Signs Contract to Secure Fabricated Fuel Rods From Global Nuclear Fuel
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst sentiment are broadly bullish (average brokerage recommendations supportive), which can amplify moves but may also compress upside if analysts stop upgrading. Watch for changes to consensus. Is It Worth Investing in GE Vernova (GEV) Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the positives, the stock has shown short‑term volatility (recent session with a notable intraday/close decline), suggesting profit‑taking risk after a strong run; monitor execution against upgraded guidance. GE Vernova (GEV) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian cautions exist (articles flagging cash‑heavy names to avoid); if AI demand softness, offshore‑wind policy risks, tariffs, or execution slips occur, backlog and margin assumptions could be challenged. 3 Cash-Heavy Stocks We Steer Clear Of
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
