GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $843.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.48. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

