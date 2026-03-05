GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $329.08 and last traded at $334.16. 5,483,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,746,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.74.

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Q4 beat and strong outlook: GE reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results and raised FY‑2026 guidance, which helped lift estimates and investor optimism. Earnings & guidance summary

Analyst support and ratings: Broker consensus is around "Moderate Buy" and at least one Sanford C. Bernstein note expects further upside, giving institutional endorsement to the rally. Sanford C. Bernstein outlook

Momentum narrative — near 52‑week high: Multiple pieces highlight that GE is trading near its 52‑week high after a ~73% run driven by record engine deals and rising earnings estimates — a technical/flow catalyst for momentum buyers. Zacks / Yahoo: near 52-week high

GE Vernova (GEV) attention: Interest in the energy spinoff (GE Vernova) may affect capitalization and investor allocation decisions but the direct impact on GE Aerospace's near‑term stock moves is mixed. GE Vernova coverage

13F and portfolio moves: Large‑fund filings (e.g., TCI / Chris Hohn updates) show institutional positioning changes that can matter over time but aren't an immediate directional catalyst. TCI 13F update

Broader market pressure and commodity moves: After‑hours futures slid and oil rose, weighing on the market; that weaker tape can trigger selling in high‑beta, richly priced names like GE. Market / futures note

Valuation and profit‑taking risk: After a large run-up (high P/E vs. growth), some investors appear to be trimming positions, leading to today's pullback despite the positive fundamentals. Valuation analysis

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

