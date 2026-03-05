GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker Sells 7,125 Shares

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $213,607.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $403,231. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffery Ernest Whicker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 24,875 shares of GBank Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $747,991.25.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBFH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 18,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of -0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GBank Financial ( NASDAQ:GBFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GBank Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GBank Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in GBank Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GBank Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading reduced their price target on shares of GBank Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

