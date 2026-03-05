GateToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.55 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. GateToken has a total market cap of $824.15 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00009817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004385 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 115,180,573 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatelayer and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 115,180,573.04885802. The last known price of GateToken is 7.21903559 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,920,139.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.