FY2026 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo Decreased by Analyst

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 120.98% and a net margin of 4.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TZOO opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3,188.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 42,900.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel acquired 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,400. The trade was a 166.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,662,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,528,991.12. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,000 and have sold 102,500 shares valued at $727,150. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neutral Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research published a comprehensive set of quarterly and annual EPS estimates for 2026–2027 (multiple Qs and FY2026/FY2027), providing detailed quarterly cadence but not an outright upgrade. These notes give investors a model to compare against company results and consensus. Litchfield Estimates (MarketBeat)

Litchfield sharply reduced its FY2026 EPS forecast for Travelzoo from $1.63 to $0.44, a material cut that signals weaker near‑term profitability expectations versus its prior view and below consensus. That downward revision increases downside risk to the stock if company results or guidance don’t improve. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded TZOO from “hold” to “strong sell,” a negative signal that may pressure sentiment and increase selling interest among investors who follow Zacks’ guidance. Zacks Downgrade Coverage at TickerReport

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

