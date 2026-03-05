Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Funding Circle had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Here are the key takeaways from Funding Circle’s conference call:

Exceeded 2026 guidance a year early — revenue rose 28% to GBP 204m, credit extended increased 29% to GBP 2.5bn and PBT swung to GBP 20.3m (from GBP 3.4m in 2024), showing clear operating leverage.

— revenue rose 28% to GBP 204m, credit extended increased 29% to GBP 2.5bn and PBT swung to GBP 20.3m (from GBP 3.4m in 2024), showing clear operating leverage. Management upgraded FY2026 guidance to circa GBP 235m revenue and at least GBP 35m PBT and set medium-term FY2029 targets of GBP 300–350m revenue with PBT margins trending to the low–mid 20s.

FlexiPay & card are scaling fast — active users and transactions jumped (AUM GBP 206m, revenue +111% to GBP 36.9m, transactions +66% to GBP 850m) but the segment is loss-making now (GBP 11.9m) due to upfront marketing and IFRS 9 ECLs, with management describing a J‑curve to future profitability.

— active users and transactions jumped (AUM GBP 206m, revenue +111% to GBP 36.9m, transactions +66% to GBP 850m) but the segment is loss-making now (GBP 11.9m) due to upfront marketing and IFRS 9 ECLs, with management describing a J‑curve to future profitability. Term loans remain the profitable core — AUM ~GBP 2.8–3.0bn, margins ~19%, funded 93% by institutional investors who have seen ~5% net returns above cost of capital, and over GBP 2bn of future funding secured.

Capital allocation shows active buybacks (17% of shares repurchased, GBP 75m program ongoing), a deployable cash buffer of ~GBP 76m and an effective cash tax rate ~10% for several years; dividends are being considered but not yet planned until cash-backed profits increase.

LON:FCH traded down GBX 4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 141.40. 5,068,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,327. The company has a market capitalization of £409.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.48. Funding Circle has a one year low of GBX 87.10 and a one year high of GBX 176.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.44.

