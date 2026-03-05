Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Funding Circle had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.
Here are the key takeaways from Funding Circle’s conference call:
- Exceeded 2026 guidance a year early — revenue rose 28% to GBP 204m, credit extended increased 29% to GBP 2.5bn and PBT swung to GBP 20.3m (from GBP 3.4m in 2024), showing clear operating leverage.
- Management upgraded FY2026 guidance to circa GBP 235m revenue and at least GBP 35m PBT and set medium-term FY2029 targets of GBP 300–350m revenue with PBT margins trending to the low–mid 20s.
- FlexiPay & card are scaling fast — active users and transactions jumped (AUM GBP 206m, revenue +111% to GBP 36.9m, transactions +66% to GBP 850m) but the segment is loss-making now (GBP 11.9m) due to upfront marketing and IFRS 9 ECLs, with management describing a J‑curve to future profitability.
- Term loans remain the profitable core — AUM ~GBP 2.8–3.0bn, margins ~19%, funded 93% by institutional investors who have seen ~5% net returns above cost of capital, and over GBP 2bn of future funding secured.
- Capital allocation shows active buybacks (17% of shares repurchased, GBP 75m program ongoing), a deployable cash buffer of ~GBP 76m and an effective cash tax rate ~10% for several years; dividends are being considered but not yet planned until cash-backed profits increase.
Funding Circle Price Performance
LON:FCH traded down GBX 4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 141.40. 5,068,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,327. The company has a market capitalization of £409.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.48. Funding Circle has a one year low of GBX 87.10 and a one year high of GBX 176.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.44.
About Funding Circle
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Funding Circle
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.