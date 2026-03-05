Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,821 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

