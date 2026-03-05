Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.19, but opened at $19.69. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 701 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.
The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.
