FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.60 and last traded at GBX 114, with a volume of 470796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 14.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.56. The company has a market capitalization of £285.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.23.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 6.35 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP Advisory Group had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 23.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FRP Advisory Group plc will post 10.5042017 earnings per share for the current year.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other. We draw on experts within each of our service areas to put the best people in place for each circumstance.

Working across the board, from multinational organisations to small enterprises, we develop effective strategies for all kinds of businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.