FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Short Interest Update

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 390,533 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 29th total of 484,601 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. JonesTrading initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

FrontView REIT Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:FVR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 143,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.28.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.50). FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -390.91%.

FrontView REIT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

