Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Braben Sells 7,000 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £26,600.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total value of £19,500.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total transaction of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Stock Down 0.8%

FDEV stock traded down GBX 3 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 382.50. 55,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,035. The stock has a market cap of £138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180 and a 1 year high of GBX 588.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 450 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

FDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDEV

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.