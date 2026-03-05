Frax Share (FXS) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $56.66 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,095,700 tokens. Frax Share’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.com.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 95,095,614.88570969 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 0.60490077 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $1,133,019.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

