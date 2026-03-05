Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE FPS opened at $34.38 on Monday. Forgent Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.68.

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

