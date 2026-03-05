Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.35. 71,557,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 71,147,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -29.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $674,437,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 712.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603,267 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

