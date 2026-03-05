Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 18,126 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $539,998,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 41.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after buying an additional 1,097,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,937,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,852,000 after buying an additional 986,164 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 54.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth about $63,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.32.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $6,405,165.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,212.28. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,614 shares of company stock worth $15,538,410. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.02 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

