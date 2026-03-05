Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TechnipFMC by 317.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 476.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Key Stories Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pickering Energy Partners raised estimates across multiple quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2026 to $2.92; FY2027 to $3.39), signaling materially higher expected earnings and supporting a re‑rating if execution continues. Pickering Energy Partners Estimates Boost (MarketBeat)

Pickering Energy Partners raised estimates across multiple quarters and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2026 to $2.92; FY2027 to $3.39), signaling materially higher expected earnings and supporting a re‑rating if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $55 to $66 and reiterated a buy — a near‑term bullish endorsement though the target implies only modest upside from current levels. Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target (TickerReport)

Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $55 to $66 and reiterated a buy — a near‑term bullish endorsement though the target implies only modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TechnipFMC hit an annual high on the NYSE Composite recently, reflecting strong market momentum and investor interest ahead of the latest analyst revisions. TechnipFMC Hits Annual High (Kalkine)

TechnipFMC hit an annual high on the NYSE Composite recently, reflecting strong market momentum and investor interest ahead of the latest analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: A Benzinga piece reviewing five‑year returns highlights strong historical performance for long‑term holders but is descriptive rather than a near‑term catalyst. Useful context for investors assessing long‑term thesis but unlikely to move the stock alone. 5-Year Returns (Benzinga)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $415,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,044. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.