Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,354,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,085,244,000 after purchasing an additional 862,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,091,000 after buying an additional 828,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 213.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,158,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,492,000 after buying an additional 788,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company outlook and results: Fortinet guided to ~13% billings growth for 2026 and reported quarterly revenue and EPS above Street estimates — a clear fundamental positive supporting buying interest. Fortinet forecasts article

Company outlook and results: Fortinet guided to ~13% billings growth for 2026 and reported quarterly revenue and EPS above Street estimates — a clear fundamental positive supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Support from broker moves: BMO recently bumped its price target (to $95) and cites Fortinet’s long-term track record, adding analyst support that can underpin the rally. BMO note (via Yahoo)

Support from broker moves: BMO recently bumped its price target (to $95) and cites Fortinet’s long-term track record, adding analyst support that can underpin the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation review: Recent coverage assesses FTNT valuation after the share-price momentum — useful context for investors weighing whether the rally is priced for continued growth. Valuation article

Valuation review: Recent coverage assesses FTNT valuation after the share-price momentum — useful context for investors weighing whether the rally is priced for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market notes roundup: Fortinet appears in several analyst research roundups and conference materials (Morgan Stanley presentation transcript and top analyst call summaries), which provide incremental detail but no single catalyst. Conference transcript

Analyst/market notes roundup: Fortinet appears in several analyst research roundups and conference materials (Morgan Stanley presentation transcript and top analyst call summaries), which provide incremental detail but no single catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-call follow-up: JPMorgan had listed FTNT among top short ideas weeks ago; recent write-ups show a mixed scorecard — the initial short interest narrative hasn’t clearly resolved and is producing uneven headlines. JPMorgan short ideas follow-up

Short-call follow-up: JPMorgan had listed FTNT among top short ideas weeks ago; recent write-ups show a mixed scorecard — the initial short interest narrative hasn’t clearly resolved and is producing uneven headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Data noise on short interest: Recent short-interest reporting in the feed shows implausible/zero values (likely a data error) — not a reliable signal for trading decisions today. (No actionable article link)

Data noise on short interest: Recent short-interest reporting in the feed shows implausible/zero values (likely a data error) — not a reliable signal for trading decisions today. (No actionable article link) Negative Sentiment: New negative analyst action: Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and a $64 price target (materially below current levels), which is a clear near-term headwind and likely a major driver of intraday volatility. Wells Fargo initiation (Benzinga)

New negative analyst action: Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and a $64 price target (materially below current levels), which is a clear near-term headwind and likely a major driver of intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Additional sell-side downward signal reported: a Zacks note referenced Wells Fargo’s negative stance (phrased as a move to “strong sell”), reinforcing the negative take from that shop. Zacks summary

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

