Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Positive Sentiment: Large strategic AI deal with Meta (multi‑year Instinct GPU deployment) strengthens AMD’s server GPU backlog and long‑term revenue visibility. Read More.

Large strategic AI deal with Meta (multi‑year Instinct GPU deployment) strengthens AMD’s server GPU backlog and long‑term revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street keeps backing the story — Piper Sandler and Jefferies reiterated bullish stances after the Meta deal (Piper Sandler has a $300 target), supporting investor confidence and lifting sentiment. Read More.

Wall Street keeps backing the story — Piper Sandler and Jefferies reiterated bullish stances after the Meta deal (Piper Sandler has a $300 target), supporting investor confidence and lifting sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: AMD unveiled Copilot+ desktop chips and expanded Ryzen AI 400 series for AI PCs, which supports long‑term TAM expansion into AI PCs and edge AI. Read More.

Product momentum: AMD unveiled Copilot+ desktop chips and expanded Ryzen AI 400 series for AI PCs, which supports long‑term TAM expansion into AI PCs and edge AI. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial deployments: Akash/MiTAC announced diamond‑cooled servers using AMD Instinct MI350X GPUs — an early sign of OEM and data‑center adoption for AMD GPUs. Read More.

Commercial deployments: Akash/MiTAC announced diamond‑cooled servers using AMD Instinct MI350X GPUs — an early sign of OEM and data‑center adoption for AMD GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: R&D and ecosystem wins — AMD and the University of Toronto launched a major AI & computing lab, boosting research collaboration and regional ecosystem presence. Read More.

R&D and ecosystem wins — AMD and the University of Toronto launched a major AI & computing lab, boosting research collaboration and regional ecosystem presence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: broader chip rebound and commentary that “CPUs are back en vogue” for data centers help sentiment for AMD but benefit multiple vendors. Read More.

Sector tailwinds: broader chip rebound and commentary that “CPUs are back en vogue” for data centers help sentiment for AMD but benefit multiple vendors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AI supply‑chain and peers: Micron’s strong AI demand and funding headlines (e.g., Ayar Labs) reinforce the AI buildout narrative but are indirect for AMD. Read More. Read More.

AI supply‑chain and peers: Micron’s strong AI demand and funding headlines (e.g., Ayar Labs) reinforce the AI buildout narrative but are indirect for AMD. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains notable — public datasets show multiple executive sales in recent months, which can concern near‑term sentiment even if strategic. Read More.

Insider selling remains notable — public datasets show multiple executive sales in recent months, which can concern near‑term sentiment even if strategic. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical/short‑term pressure: analysts and technical writeups highlight ongoing volatility and selling pressure after the recent pullback; traders may take profits into weakness. Read More.

Technical/short‑term pressure: analysts and technical writeups highlight ongoing volatility and selling pressure after the recent pullback; traders may take profits into weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk briefly weighed on the stock earlier (oil/pricing and risk‑off moves drove intraday weakness), reminding investors that external shocks can reverse momentum. Read More.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $202.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $329.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

