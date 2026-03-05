Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 8,726 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 427.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

DSI opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $132.89.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.