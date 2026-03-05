Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,925 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.13 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.14. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

