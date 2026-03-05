Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $334.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.21 and its 200 day moving average is $326.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $355.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

