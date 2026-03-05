Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,278 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,331.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $2,395,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,880,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $157.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $161.97.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,947,659.91. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $329,500.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,358.25. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.