Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in AppLovin by 73.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 114.8% during the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AppLovin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $482.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.72. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.