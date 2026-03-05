Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Fiserv worth $404,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $227.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

