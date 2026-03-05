First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,539,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,512 shares.The stock last traded at $18.21 and had previously closed at $18.27.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.