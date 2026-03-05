First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,539,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,512 shares.The stock last traded at $18.21 and had previously closed at $18.27.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.