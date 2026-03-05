First Solar’s (FSLR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Glj Research

Glj Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $207.82 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $314.43.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $292.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.65.

First Solar stock opened at $197.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $1,516,106.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,826.91. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.95, for a total transaction of $381,712.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,589.75. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,515 shares of company stock worth $5,389,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Solar by 130.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 344 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 400.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 390 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Argus kept a “buy” rating and trimmed its target to $250, signaling continued upside from current levels. Argus adjusts price target

Published short‑interest feeds showed anomalous zero/NaN values — treat reports of a “large increase” as data errors rather than a reliable signal of short‑selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed EPS estimates and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate cause of recent selling and the main driver behind pressure on FSLR and solar ETFs. ETFs in Focus post earnings miss

Q4 results missed EPS estimates and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate cause of recent selling and the main driver behind pressure on FSLR and solar ETFs. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO, CFO and CTO) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at roughly $196 each; heavy insider exits can amplify negative sentiment. Widmar Form 4

Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO, CFO and CTO) sold sizable blocks on March 3 at roughly $196 each; heavy insider exits can amplify negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, creating legal/reputational risk that can keep downside pressure on the stock while inquiries proceed. Pomerantz investor alert

Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, creating legal/reputational risk that can keep downside pressure on the stock while inquiries proceed. Negative Sentiment: Independent commentary highlights structural risks (subsidy dependence, margin recovery uncertainty and a cited “$2B problem”), which could deepen downside if pricing or policy support falters.

Independent commentary highlights structural risks (subsidy dependence, margin recovery uncertainty and a cited “$2B problem”), which could deepen downside if pricing or policy support falters. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded FSLR to Hold and cut its price target to $250 after the Q4 miss and weak 2026 guidance — another downdraft for near‑term sentiment. Freedom Capital downgrade

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

