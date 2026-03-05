First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Receives $26.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.6579.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 873.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. First Horizon has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.67%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.