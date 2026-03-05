First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arq, Inc. $ARQ

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 160,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ARQ by 168.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,373,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 862,525 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARQ by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 857,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ARQ by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised ARQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.50 price objective on ARQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Arq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry.

