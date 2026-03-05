First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Acuren Corp $TIC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Acuren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,918,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuren by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 283,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 264,435 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuren during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Acuren in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuren in the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000.

Get Acuren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acuren in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Acuren in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuren from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Acuren Price Performance

TIC stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Acuren Corp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Acuren Profile

(Free Report)

Acuren Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) is a leading provider of non‐destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness‐for‐service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.