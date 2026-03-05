FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) General Counsel Acquires $13,200.00 in Stock

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ruben Garcia acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,400. This trade represents a 28.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. FibroBiologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.69.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that FibroBiologics Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBLG. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in FibroBiologics by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FibroBiologics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in FibroBiologics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBLG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital cut their target price on FibroBiologics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on FibroBiologics to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroBiologics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

