Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.58. 33,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 127,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

FBYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of -1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

