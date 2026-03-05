Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $1,816,244.50 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EXPE traded up $29.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.54. 8,057,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,465. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average of $241.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,581,530,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,882,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $574,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

