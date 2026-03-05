EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from EVgo’s conference call:

EVgo reached a major milestone of adjusted EBITDA break-even in Q4 2025 and delivered full-year adjusted EBITDA of $12M, with management targeting a strong H2 2026 exit run-rate (up to $40M annualized).

The network scaled to 5,100 stalls across ~1,200 stations with 1.6M customers, Q4 utilization of 24%, 366 GWh dispensed in 2025, and revenue of $384M (+50% YoY), highlighting high and growing per-stall demand versus smaller CPOs.

EVgo plans an accelerated build in 2026 (1,400–1,650 total stalls, a >50% increase in owned stalls) and expects 2026 revenue of $410M–$470M with adjusted EBITDA of -$20M to +$20M, reflecting meaningful second-half weighting and higher near-term G&A and capex.

Management is rolling out >400 additional NACS/MAX connectors in 2026 (after a ~100-unit pilot) to effectively double EVgo's addressable market, and is expanding rideshare and AV partnerships (e.g., Uber, Waymo) that drive higher utilization and recurring demand.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVgo stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.63. EVgo has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EVgo by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in EVgo by 4,903.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fullerton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.27.

Key Headlines Impacting EVgo

Here are the key news stories impacting EVgo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and path to profitability — EVgo reported an EPS beat (about -$0.036 vs. -$0.15 expected) and ~75% revenue growth year-over-year; management says the company has surged to profitability by focusing chargers "where people are," which supports improving unit economics and investor confidence.

Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the beat showed initial upside but gave back gains — coverage notes the stock rose after results but later dipped, indicating profit-taking and sensitivity to near-term outlook/valuations.

Positive Sentiment: Aggressive 2026 network growth and NACS rollout — EVgo is targeting 1,400–1,650 new stalls in 2026 and accelerating NACS adoption, which should increase utilization and revenue per location over time. This supports longer-term revenue runway.

Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcripts available — the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript provide detail on unit economics, utilization trends and the cadence of stall builds; these will be important for modeling but contain no offensive surprises.

Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains mostly favorable — aggregate broker rating is around "Moderate Buy," and firms maintained positive stances even after adjusting estimates, suggesting continued analyst support.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trims are weighing on the stock — Royal Bank of Canada cut its PT from $7.00 to $4.50 (still "outperform"), Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed to $6.00 ("overweight"), and Stifel eased to $7.00 ("buy"); those lower targets, despite positive ratings, appear to curb upside expectations and contributed to selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Some headlines frame the situation as "stock dips despite historic profit," emphasizing valuation/near-term profitability concerns that can prompt short-term selling.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported looks inconsistent (zeros); there's no clear, reliable evidence from the release that short activity is a driving factor right now.

About EVgo

EVgo operates one of the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks in the United States, delivering direct current (DC) fast charging and Level 2 charging services to passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. The company’s charging stations are strategically located in urban centers, suburban shopping areas, workplace parking facilities, and along major highway corridors, enabling convenient access for EV drivers and promoting long-distance travel.

The company offers a suite of charging solutions, including subscription plans, pay-per-use options, and fleet charging services tailored to the needs of ride-hailing, delivery, and corporate vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

