Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Earnings Results

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Evaxion A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 8,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.28. Evaxion A/S has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evaxion A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

