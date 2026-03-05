European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by TD Securities

European Commercial REIT (TSE:EREGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

