European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by TD Securities

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on European Commercial REIT

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.