Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the previous session’s volume of 6,825 shares.The stock last traded at $77.65 and had previously closed at $76.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERFSF. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scient Stock Performance

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

