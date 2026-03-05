Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 and last traded at GBX 0, with a volume of 2147000000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £40,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

