Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 195,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.