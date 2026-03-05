Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 402,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,042,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

