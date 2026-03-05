Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $738,593.75. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $323,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,845.95. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,677. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Equitable in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equitable from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

