Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $24.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.7133.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

