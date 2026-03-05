Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.91.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $969.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $844.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.04. Equinix has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $992.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $711,980.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,714.20. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total value of $2,621,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,155,099.10. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,602 shares of company stock worth $11,369,645 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.